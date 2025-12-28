Calvert-Lewin advances England claims by scoring in 6th straight game for Leeds. Spurs beat Palace

With each goal in his career-best scoring run, Dominic Calvert-Lewin is advancing his claims for a recall to the England…

With each goal in his career-best scoring run, Dominic Calvert-Lewin is advancing his claims for a recall to the England squad ahead of the World Cup.

The striker netted for the sixth straight game to earn Leeds a 1-1 draw at Sunderland, which missed a chance to climb to fifth place in the Premier League on Sunday.

By staying injury-free and being on the hottest streak as a professional, Calvert-Lewin is making a convincing case to be Harry Kane’s back-up for England for the World Cup in the United States, Canada and Mexico next summer.

His equalizer at the Stadium of Light came in the 47th minute and was a trademark close-range, one-touch finish, turning in a cross from U.S. forward Brenden Aaronson.

Calvert-Lewin has eight goals in the league, more than any other English player.

“I am feeling good, feeling fit, strong and enjoying playing with the lads,” said Calvert-Lewin, who last played for England as a substitute at the European Championship in 2021 and experienced injury issues before leaving Everton over the summer.

“Lots of ups, lots of downs, you know, tests of character and I have hung in there and kept going and kept pushing back myself, and here I am now.”

Simon Adingra gave Sunderland the lead in the 28th minute by running onto a clever pass behind the full back by Granit Xhaka and bending a right-foot shot inside the far post.

It was a match between two promoted teams, with seventh-place Sunderland faring the better so far this season.

Leeds is, though, now on a five-match unbeaten run and has moved seven points clear of the relegation zone.

Tottenham wins

Tottenham picked up a second win in nine league games by beating Crystal Palace 1-0 away thanks to Archie Gray’s first-half header.

The victory eased some of the pressure on Spurs manager Thomas Frank and lifted the team to 11th — four points off fifth-place Chelsea.

Gray nodded home in the 42nd minute after a corner to the far post was headed back into the middle of the area.

Palace has lost three league games in a row and might be struggling to deal with its increased fixture load brought about by its involvement in the UEFA Conference League.

