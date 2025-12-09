Calgary plays Detroit after Sharangovich’s 2-goal performance

Detroit Red Wings (16-11-3, in the Atlantic Division) vs. Calgary Flames (12-15-4, in the Pacific Division) Calgary, Alberta; Wednesday, 8:30…

Detroit Red Wings (16-11-3, in the Atlantic Division) vs. Calgary Flames (12-15-4, in the Pacific Division)

Calgary, Alberta; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Calgary Flames host the Detroit Red Wings after Yegor Sharangovich’s two-goal game against the Buffalo Sabres in the Flames’ 7-4 win.

Calgary is 12-15-4 overall and 7-4-2 at home. The Flames have gone 1-3-2 in games decided by a goal.

Detroit is 16-11-3 overall and 7-5-2 in road games. The Red Wings are ninth in league play serving 9.5 penalty minutes per game.

Wednesday’s game is the first time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nazem Kadri has scored six goals with 20 assists for the Flames. Rasmus Andersson has three goals and nine assists over the past 10 games.

Lucas Raymond has 10 goals and 22 assists for the Red Wings. James van Riemsdyk has scored six goals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flames: 7-2-1, averaging 3.3 goals, 5.4 assists, 4.5 penalties and 12 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game.

Red Wings: 4-4-2, averaging 3.3 goals, 5.6 assists, 4.2 penalties and 11.9 penalty minutes while giving up 3.6 goals per game.

INJURIES: Flames: None listed.

Red Wings: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

