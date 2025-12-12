Caitlin Clark returns to court after injury-filled season, making USA Basketball senior team debut

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Caitlin Clark had to remind herself to smile, have fun and not be so self-critical. The…

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Caitlin Clark had to remind herself to smile, have fun and not be so self-critical.

The opening day of USA Basketball camp Friday was her first time playing competitively in nearly five months after the Indiana Fever All-Star missed most of the WNBA season with a variety of injuries.

“I was a little nervous. I haven’t been out here in a while. It’s certainly fun to lace them up and be in a competitive practice,” Clark said. “Obviously it’s a lot different. I’ve been working out and playing pickup, but to be in an environment like this (is different). “I need to knock off a little bit of rust. My body feels really good. I feel like I’m in a good spot.”

Clark said she gained a greater appreciation for basketball after only being able to play in 13 games this past season.

“My year was really challenging. I missed being on the court and playing,” she said. ‘I would have taken 10 bad games in a row just to be out there playing, that’s how much I love it. For me to be here and feel like I’m playing well and being healthy, that makes me smile more than anything.”

Clark said she was back to 100% and showed flashes of her exciting play that has brought millions of new fans to women’s basketball over the past few years since her time at Iowa. She hit a few deep 3-pointers on Duke’s practice court and threw some beautiful passes that led to easy baskets for her teammates.

She also seemed to get on herself a few times for missing shots that she feels she normally hits.

“I was thinking about it last night, just smile and have fun,” Clark said. “You take for granted getting to play basketball. You always say you don’t want to, but then when you get hurt you realize you did.”

This was Clark’s first time playing with the senior national team. The 23-year-old had been invited to camps when she was in college, but the timing didn’t work out for her to attend.

“To be on a senior national team in camp is a dream come true,” she said. “It’s a whole other thing to make a team. It’s certainly an honor to be here.”

Clark left an impression on U.S. coach Kara Lawson.

“She’s a terrific player, really locked in and focused,” Lawson said. “I thought she looked good on both ends. And I thought that she hadn’t missed a beat.”

Clark is one of about a dozen first-timers at the camp, including Paige Bueckers and Angel Reese.

“We know each other a little bit, play against each other and played with each other on certain teams in the past, even in the WNBA,” Clark said. “At the same time, it’s competitive. You all want to win, you’re all fighting for a spot.”

___

AP WNBA: https://apnews.com/hub/wnba-basketball

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.