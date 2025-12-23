Byram lifts Sabres over Senators 3-2 in OT for first 7-game win streak in 7 years

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Bowen Byram scored his second goal of the game 31 seconds into overtime and the Buffalo…

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Bowen Byram scored his second goal of the game 31 seconds into overtime and the Buffalo Sabres beat the Ottawa Senators 3-2 on Tuesday night, extending their win streak to seven heading into the Christmas break.

It marks the first seven-game winning streak for the Sabres (18-14-4) since November 2018.

Noah Ostlund also scored for Buffalo, with an assist from Byram, and Alex Lyon made 24 saves.

Ridly Greig and Tim Stutzle each had a goal for the Senators, who had won four in a row. Linus Ullmark stopped 22 shots.

Stutzle extended his point streak to eight games (7 goals, 8 assists).

Ottawa (18-13-5) had an opportunity to take the lead after Alex Tuch was assessed a hooking penalty with 1:51 left in the third period, but the Senators were unable to capitalize.

Both teams generated a number of chances in the first two periods, but neither created much in the third until Drake Batherson had a great chance late in the period only to get robbed by Lyon.

The game marked Josh Norris’ first appearance in Ottawa since being traded to Buffalo at the deadline last season.

Sabres: Host the Boston Bruins on Saturday.

Senators: Visit the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday.

