By The Numbers: A statistical look at Wolves’ abject season in the Premier League

WOLVERHAMPTON, England (AP) — Wolverhampton is setting unwanted records in its nightmare season in the Premier League.

Here’s a by-the-numbers look at the team’s abject season so far after its latest defeat, 2-0 at home to Brentford:

2

The number of points collected by Wolves after 17 games. That’s tied for the fewest after the first 17 matches of a campaign in the history of English soccer, along with Newport County (in the fourth tier in 1970-71) and Sheffield United (Premier League in 2020-21).

10

The number of successive league losses by Wolves, extending a club record. Throw in a loss to Chelsea in the English League Cup and it’s 11 straight defeats in all competitions. Next up for Wolves? Trips to Anfield and Old Trafford to play Liverpool and Manchester United to wrap up 2025.

11

The lowest ever points tally by a team in a Premier League season, set by Derby County in 2007-08. Wolves is battling to avoid that.

14

The number of points Wolves is from safety less than halfway through the league.

37

The number of goals conceded by Wolves in 17 league games, more than any other team. They also have the fewest goals, nine.

