Butler, Curry lead Warriors past Suns 119-116 in teams’ second straight physical game

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Stephen Curry had 28 points, nine rebounds and six assists, Jimmy Butler scored 25 points, and…

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Stephen Curry had 28 points, nine rebounds and six assists, Jimmy Butler scored 25 points, and the Golden State Warriors snapped a three-game losing streak by beating the Phoenix Suns 119-116 on Saturday night.

Jordan Goodwin’s 3-pointer with 1:10 left made it a two-point game before Butler answered on the other end with a driving layup and three-point play. Collin Gillespie missed baseline 3 with 18 seconds remaining and Curry converted a pair of free throws before Gillespie connected from deep with 10 seconds to go — and Curry scored again to go 5 of 6 for 14 points in the fourth quarter.

Devin Booker scored 38 points for the Suns. Dillon Brooks scored 22 points and made his first five shots as Phoenix was a sizzling 70.8% in the opening quarter for a 44-32 lead, but dealt with foul trouble late.

Draymond Green was ejected with 10:39 left in the first half following consecutive technical fouls — the first for shoving Gillespie from behind then another apparently for continued arguing — and coach Steve Kerr also received a technical for protesting the ejection.

Green received his first technical for shoving Gillespie from behind moments after blocking his drive on the other end that started the heated back-and-forth. Then Green’s second technical apparently came for continued arguing, as he carried on despite efforts by teammates, Warriors officials and security to push him away.

This game quickly became the second straight testy meeting between the teams after Phoenix escaped with a 99-98 win at home Thursday. Brooks was called for a Flagrant 1 foul with 38.3 seconds left in that one when he hit Curry in the stomach after a 3-point attempt.

Brooks was booed at every chance by the fans in Chase Center two nights later, then Warriors forward Trayce Jackson-Davis made a rough offensive foul on Brooks late in the second quarter that sent the Suns star hard to the floor.

Golden State guard Buddy Hield had his streak of 199 straight regular-season games played snapped. Teammate Jonathan Kuminga missed the game with an illness.

Up next

The Suns return to the desert to host the Lakers on Tuesday night while the Warriors host Orlando on Monday.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.