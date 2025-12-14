Bussi’s 24 saves lift Hurricanes past Flyers 3-2, tying franchise record with ninth straight win

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Andrei Svechnikov scored in the shootout and the Carolina Hurricanes beat the Philadelphia Flyers 3-2 on…

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Andrei Svechnikov scored in the shootout and the Carolina Hurricanes beat the Philadelphia Flyers 3-2 on Sunday.

William Carrier and Taylor Hall scored in regulation for the Hurricanes, who have won four straight — three in a shootout. Brandon Bussi made 24 saves — all in regulation — for his ninth straight win, matching a franchise record.

Trevor Zegras and Jamie Drysdale scored in regulation for Philadelphia and Dan Vladar stopped 31 shots.

Svechnikov was the only skater to score in the shootout, with Bussi stopping all three attempts by the Flyers.

Carolina outshot Philadelphia 3-0 in the overtime period.

Zegras scored with 1:52 left in regulation to tie the score 2-2. Travis Konecny found Zegras alone at the far post after Bussi couldn’t control a rebound with Philadelphia pressing with an extra skater.

CANUCKS 2, DEVILS 1

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Zeev Buium scored in his first game since being traded to Vancouver, Thatcher Demko stopped 25 of the 26 shots he faced and the Canucks beat New Jersey.

The game was initially supposed to be Quinn Hughes and the Canucks against brothers Jack and Luke, after plenty of buzz about them wanting to play together in the NHL someday. Instead, Quinn was traded to Minnesota in a blockbuster move Friday night, and Jack remains out of the lineup after having finger surgery in November.

Buium was part of the return from the Wild, along with center Marco Rossi, who returned after missing a month because of injury. Buium also had an assist.

Liam Ohgren, the third player involved in the deal, along with a first-round draft pick, also made his Vancouver debut.

Jake DeBrusk scored the Canucks’ opening goal 61 seconds in, continuing a recent problem for New Jersey goaltender Jacob Markstrom, who allowed three on the first seven shots he faced Thursday night, when he was pulled eight minutes in from an 8-4 home loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning.

MAMMOTH 5, PENGUINS 4, OT

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Dylan Guenther scored 42 seconds into overtime and Utah rallied to beat Pittsburgh.

Guenther, who has five goals in his last four games, beat Sergei Murashov with a wrist shot from the slot. Utah won its second straight following a three-game losing streak.

Michael Carcone scored twice for Utah, while Nate Schmidt and Sean Durzi also added third-period goals, as the Mammoth briefly pulled ahead, 4-3, after trailing 3-0 entering the final 20 minutes.

Karel Vejmelka made 12 saves.

Justin Brazeau scored twice for Pittsburgh and Bryan Rust scored in his third straight game. Ben Kindel also scored on a breakaway and added two assists.

Sidney Crosby’s four-game point streak ended and he remains within two of tying Hall of Famer Mario Lemieux’s franchise record for career points.

WILD 6, BRUINS 2

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Quinn Hughes scored in his Minnesota debut and the Wild beat Boston for their fourth straight win.

Kirill Kaprizov had two goals and an assist for the Wild, who improved to 16-3-2 since Nov. 1, including 10-0-2 at home.

Ryan Hartman had a goal and two assists, Matt Boldy had a goal and an assist and Jared Spurgeon also scored for Minnesota. Filip Gustavsson made 29 saves, improving to 6-1-1 with a 1.84 goals-against average and .931 save percentage in his past eight starts.

Alex Steeves and Andrew Peeke scored, and Jeremy Swayman made 25 saves for Boston.

Playing his first game with the Wild after being acquired in a blockbuster trade with Vancouver on Friday, Hughes took a drop pass from Hartman in the opening minute of the third period and put a low wrist shot between Swayman’s pads to make it 4-0.

CANADIENS 4, OILERS 1

MONTREAL (AP) — Jakub Dobes stopped 27 shots and Montreal beat Edmonton, preventing Leon Draisaitl from reaching 1,000 points.

Ivan Demidov, Joe Veleno, Nick Suzuki and Alexandre Texier scored for Montreal. The Canadiens rebounded after squandering a 3-0 lead to the New York Rangers in a 6-5 overtime loss Saturday night.

Dobes played his first game since the Canadiens lost 6-1 to Tampa Bay on Tuesday night, sparking the call-up of up-and-coming netminder Jacob Fowler, who started the two previous games.

Zach Hyman scored and Calvin Pickard stopped 23 shots for Edmonton.

SABRES 3, KRAKEN 1

SEATTLE (AP) — Noah Ostlund, Tage Thompson and Zach Benson all scored and Buffalo beat Seattle for their third straight win.

Alex Tuch had two assists and Alex Lyon made 23 saves for the Sabres.

Chandler Stephenson scored for Seattle, and Joey Daccord stopped 20 shots. The Kraken have lost eight of their last nine games (1-7-1).

Ostlund opened the scoring on a 2-on-1 alongside Josh Norris with 2:51 to go in the first period. Ryker Evans failed to intercept two passes between the Sabres skaters.

Not long after a successful penalty kill by the Sabres, Thompson doubled Buffalo’s lead with 9:52 left in the second. Payton Krebs set him up for the shot with a short pass close to the net, as the two were left unguarded by Seattle. It was Thompson’s 16th goal of the season.

Stephenson put the Kraken on the board with 7:36 left in the middle period. The goal came 6 seconds into Seattle’s second power play of the night.

Benson added an empty-net goal with 46 seconds left.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.