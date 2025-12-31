Bulls’ Josh Giddey and Coby White to miss at least the next few games because of injuries

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Bulls will have to get by without their top two scorers for at least the…

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Bulls will have to get by without their top two scorers for at least the next few games, with Josh Giddey sidelined because of a strained left hamstring and Coby White out with right calf tightness.

The team said Wednesday that Giddey will be reevaluated in two weeks and White in one. Both players were injured in Monday’s 136-101 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Giddey walked off the court gingerly with an apparent left hamstring injury in the first minute of the second half. The Australian is averaging 19.2 points, 8.9 rebounds and 9 assists in his second season since a trade from Oklahoma City. He has seven triple-doubles.

White, who is averaging 19.2 points, exited Monday in the first quarter after playing 6 minutes, 35 seconds and not scoring. He missed the first 11 games this season with a similar injury.

The Bulls also said center Zach Collins (sprained right toe) will be reevaluated in 10 days. He missed Monday’s game.

Chicago hosted New Orleans on Wednesday night.

