Bulls host the Timberwolves in cross-conference matchup

Minnesota Timberwolves (20-12, sixth in the Western Conference) vs. Chicago Bulls (15-16, ninth in the Eastern Conference) Chicago; Monday, 8…

Minnesota Timberwolves (20-12, sixth in the Western Conference) vs. Chicago Bulls (15-16, ninth in the Eastern Conference)

Chicago; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Timberwolves visit the Chicago Bulls in non-conference action.

The Bulls are 8-7 in home games. Chicago ranks fourth in the league with 29.5 assists per game led by Josh Giddey averaging 9.2.

The Timberwolves are 8-6 on the road. Minnesota ranks ninth in the Western Conference with 44.1 rebounds per game led by Rudy Gobert averaging 11.0.

The Bulls average 14.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.0 more made shots on average than the 12.1 per game the Timberwolves give up. The Timberwolves average 14.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.2 more makes per game than the Bulls allow.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nikola Vucevic is averaging 15.8 points, 9.1 rebounds and 3.3 assists for the Bulls. Coby White is averaging 16.0 points over the last 10 games.

Anthony Edwards is averaging 29.3 points, 5.2 rebounds and 3.7 assists for the Timberwolves. Jaden McDaniels is averaging 16.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulls: 6-4, averaging 118.2 points, 45.4 rebounds, 30.4 assists, 7.7 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 120.6 points per game.

Timberwolves: 6-4, averaging 114.3 points, 45.1 rebounds, 26.1 assists, 9.0 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.9 points.

INJURIES: Bulls: Noa Essengue: out for season (shoulder).

Timberwolves: Terrence Shannon Jr.: day to day (foot).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.