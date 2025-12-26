Buffalo hosts Boston after Byram’s 2-goal showing

Boston Bruins (20-17-1, in the Atlantic Division) vs. Buffalo Sabres (18-14-4, in the Atlantic Division) Buffalo, New York; Saturday, 7…

Boston Bruins (20-17-1, in the Atlantic Division) vs. Buffalo Sabres (18-14-4, in the Atlantic Division)

Buffalo, New York; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Sabres -149, Bruins +125; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: The Buffalo Sabres host the Boston Bruins after Bowen Byram scored two goals in the Sabres’ 3-2 overtime win over the Ottawa Senators.

Buffalo has a 6-2-2 record in Atlantic Division play and an 18-14-4 record overall. The Sabres have gone 8-3-2 in games they convert at least one power play.

Boston is 20-17-1 overall with a 7-7-0 record against the Atlantic Division. The Bruins have gone 17-7-1 in games they score three or more goals.

The teams square off Saturday for the third time this season. The Bruins won the last meeting 4-3 in overtime.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tage Thompson has scored 18 goals with 14 assists for the Sabres. Rasmus Dahlin has three goals and eight assists over the last 10 games.

Morgan Geekie has 25 goals and 14 assists for the Bruins. Elias Lindholm has one goal and nine assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sabres: 7-3-0, averaging three goals, 5.3 assists, four penalties and 9.1 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game.

Bruins: 5-4-1, averaging 3.5 goals, six assists, 4.9 penalties and 15.5 penalty minutes while giving up 3.4 goals per game.

INJURIES: Sabres: None listed.

Bruins: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

