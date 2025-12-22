Brunson leads New York against Minnesota after 47-point game

New York Knicks (20-8, second in the Eastern Conference) vs. Minnesota Timberwolves (19-10, fifth in the Western Conference) Minneapolis; Tuesday,…

New York Knicks (20-8, second in the Eastern Conference) vs. Minnesota Timberwolves (19-10, fifth in the Western Conference)

Minneapolis; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New York visits the Minnesota Timberwolves after Jalen Brunson scored 47 points in the Knicks’ 132-125 win against the Miami Heat.

The Timberwolves are 11-5 on their home court. Minnesota ranks seventh in the Western Conference in rebounding averaging 44.4 rebounds. Rudy Gobert leads the Timberwolves with 10.9 boards.

The Knicks are 6-6 on the road. New York is 2-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Timberwolves’ 14.0 made 3-pointers per game this season are only 0.5 fewer made shots on average than the 14.5 per game the Knicks give up. The Knicks are shooting 48.1% from the field, 2.4% higher than the 45.7% the Timberwolves’ opponents have shot this season.

The teams square off for the second time this season. The Knicks won 137-114 in the last meeting on Nov. 6. OG Anunoby led the Knicks with 25 points, and Julius Randle led the Timberwolves with 32 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gobert is scoring 11.5 points per game and averaging 10.9 rebounds for the Timberwolves. Anthony Edwards is averaging 24.0 points and 4.0 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Brunson is averaging 29.1 points and 6.6 assists for the Knicks. Mikal Bridges is averaging 24 points and four assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Timberwolves: 8-2, averaging 118.2 points, 45.4 rebounds, 27.2 assists, 7.7 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.0 points per game.

Knicks: 8-2, averaging 120.6 points, 46.4 rebounds, 27.0 assists, 7.8 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 50.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.8 points.

INJURIES: Timberwolves: None listed.

Knicks: Landry Shamet: out (shoulder), Miles McBride: out (ankle).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

