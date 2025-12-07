Brunson, Hart lead the Knicks to a 106-100 victory over the Magic

NEW YORK (AP) — Jalen Brunson had 30 points and nine assists, Josh Hart added 17 points and 12 rebounds,…

NEW YORK (AP) — Jalen Brunson had 30 points and nine assists, Josh Hart added 17 points and 12 rebounds, and the New York Knicks beat the Orlando Magic 106-100 on Sunday.

OG Anunoby had 21 points and seven rebounds, and Mikal Bridges finished with 12 points, seven rebounds and six assists. The Knicks (16-7) improved to 13-1 at home, and defeated the Magic for the first time in three meetings, despite playing without center Karl-Anthony Towns (left calf tightness).

Desmond Bane had 16 points and six rebounds, and Anthony Black had 14 points and 11 rebounds for the Magic (14-10), who lost star forward Franz Wagner in the first quarter due to a lower left leg injury.

Wagner, who leads Orlando with 23.4 points per game, had seven points in seven minutes but landed awkwardly after going up for a dunk after being fouled by Knicks center Ariel Hukporti.

Wagner immediately grabbed at the area below his knee and needed help getting to the locker room. The Magic announced he would be re-evaluated when they returned to Orlando ahead of their NBA Cup quarterfinal against Miami on Tuesday.

After the Magic led by one at halftime, the Knicks took control with a 13-0 run to open the third quarter. Brunson had six of his 10 third-quarter points in the run, and the Knicks outscored the Magic 28-18 in the period.

New York then opened the fourth quarter with a 7-0 run, building a 89-73 lead.

Bane rankled the Knicks in the fourth quarter when he threw the ball at Anunoby’s back while the Knicks forward was out of bounds to preserve Orlando’s possession. Bane received a technical foul.

Up next

Magic: Host Miami on Tuesday in the NBA Cup quarterfinals.

Knicks: Visit Toronto on Tuesday in the NBA Cup quarterfinals.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.