Bruins look to keep win streak alive, visit the Wild

Boston Bruins (19-13, in the Atlantic Division) vs. Minnesota Wild (18-9-5, in the Central Division)

Saint Paul, Minnesota; Sunday, 6 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wild -149, Bruins +124; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Bruins visit the Minnesota Wild looking to build upon a four-game win streak.

Minnesota is 18-9-5 overall and 10-3-4 at home. The Wild have given up 84 goals while scoring 90 for a +6 scoring differential.

Boston is 19-13 overall and 8-8-0 in road games. The Bruins have gone 16-7-0 when scoring at least three goals.

The teams meet Sunday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marcus Johansson has 11 goals and 14 assists for the Wild. Kirill Kaprizov has six goals and two assists over the past 10 games.

Morgan Geekie has 22 goals and 13 assists for the Bruins. Alex Steeves has five goals and two assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wild: 7-2-1, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.3 assists, 3.6 penalties and 8.4 penalty minutes while giving up 1.9 goals per game.

Bruins: 7-3-0, averaging 3.4 goals, 5.8 assists, 4.3 penalties and 12.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game.

INJURIES: Wild: None listed.

Bruins: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

