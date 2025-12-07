Breya Cunningham scores career-best 30 points as No. 2 Texas routs Prairie View A&M

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Breya Cunningham had a career-best 30 points to go with 14 rebounds, and No. 2 Texas…

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Breya Cunningham had a career-best 30 points to go with 14 rebounds, and No. 2 Texas accelerated after a slow start to defeat Prairie View A&M 101-42 on Sunday.

Cunningham’s previous best was 21 points for Arizona against BYU last season as a sophomore before transferring to Texas (10-0).

Prairie View (2-6) has players with height comparable to the 6-foot-4 Cunningham, but they could not contend with her inside. She converted 12 of 18 from the field in 28 minutes.

Madison Booker had 13 points, 12 rebounds and three steals for Texas, which has won 32 straight home games. Kyla Oldacre scored 17, and Rori Harmon produced nine rebounds and 10 assists.

CJ Wilson led Prairie View with 21 points. She scored 17 in the first half, helping PVAMU go to the locker room trailing by a relatively close 15 points.

Texas aided the Panthers by shooting just 37% in the half, but the Longhorns made 58% from the field and outscored Prairie View 32-7 in the third quarter to pull away.

Texas has been without rotation players Aaliyah Crump (foot), Bryanna Preston (ankle) and Ashton Judd (knee) for its last five games. Judd has yet to appear in a game.

NO. 3 SOUTH CAROLINA 106, NORTH CAROLINA CENTRAL 42

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Ta’Niya Latson scored a season-high 32 points and Joyce Edwards 25 as South Carolina rolled past North Carolina Central, despite missing ill starter Tessa Johnson and losing Madina Okot to injury in the first half.

Johnson had 20 points to lead the Gamecocks (9-1) to a 79-77 victory at Louisville this past Thursday, but came down with an illness and was held out. Okot, the 6-foot-6 Mississippi State transfer averaging 15 points and 11 rebounds, came off the floor midway through the second quarter and did not return.

The absences had South Carolina off balance early on and kept the Eagles (1-8) hanging around longer than some in the crowd expected.

North Carolina Central hit three of its first four shots to lead 7-4 before South Carolina got going behind Edwards to close the first quarter with a 22-7 run. Edwards had had two three-point plays and 12 points during that stretch as the Gamecocks outscored North Carolina Central 22-10 in the paint to take control.

The Gamecocks came out with some fire after the break on both sides of the ball. Latson hit a pair of 3-pointers as South Carolina opened with a 25-0 run. The Eagles missed their first 12 shots of the period and ended up getting outscored 28-2.

Tierney Coleman led North Carolina Central with 14 points.

NO. 4 UCLA 80, OREGON 59

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Lauren Betts had season highs of 24 points, 14 rebounds and five blocks, and UCLA routed Oregon in the teams’ Big Ten opener, knocking the Ducks from the unbeaten ranks.

Gianna Kneepkens added 17 points for the Bruins (9-1, 1-0), who beat the Ducks for the sixth straight time while topping 80 points for the sixth time this season.

Ehis Etute had 14 points and nine rebounds off the bench and Katie Fiso added 14 points for the Ducks (10-1, 0-1). They off were to the program’s best start since 2015-16 when they opened 11-0 and were just one of four 10-0 teams nationally going into the weekend.

But UCLA had the Ducks on their heels from the opening tip. The Bruins opened the game with six straight points and had 19 rebounds while leading 19-8 and limiting the Ducks to 3 of 18 shooting.

The Bruins poured it on with a 10-2 run to open the second quarter. Betts had four points and Lena Bilic hit two 3-pointers. Bilic’s third 3-pointer pushed UCLA’s lead to 26 just before halftime, when the Bruins led 49-26.

Early in the third, the Bruins took a 27-point lead — their largest of the game — on a pair of free throws by Kiki Rice and closed the period on a 6-0 spurt for a 65-40 lead.

Etute and Fiso did almost all of the Ducks’ scoring in the fourth, when Betts scored five in a row before leaving in the closing minutes.

UCLA dominated the boards 52-29, controlled the paint 40-28, and dished out 22 assists.

NO. 5 LSU 126, NEW ORLEANS 62

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Kate Koval scored a career-high 22 points to lead six LSU players with at least 10 points, and the fifth-ranked Tigers ran away with a victory over winless New Orleans.

The 6-foot-5 Ukrainian, who transferred from Notre Dame, made all nine of her shots, most of them around the basket, where overmatched UNO struggled with her combination of height and finishing ability.

South Carolina transfer MiLaysia Fulwiley scored 18 points for LSU (10-0) and her eight assists included a no-look, behind-the-back pass across the paint to set up a layup by Amiya Joyner, who finished with 14 points.

Freshman ZaKiyah Johnson scored 17 points, and Jada Richard and Grace Knox each scored 12 points for the Tigers, who finished with a season high in points and have eclipsed the 100-point mark in nine of their 10 games, having set an NCAA record with eight straight 100-point games earlier this season.

LSU surpassed the century mark despite shooting just 4 of 14 from 3-point range. The Tigers made up for it with 86 points in the paint.

Shanihya Brown scored 14 and Brialle Washington 13 points for New Orleans (0-8), which hit just 31% of its shots (19 of 62) and committed 27 turnovers in its most lopsided loss this season — and second by 60 or more points.

LSU, which made 59% of its shots (50 of 85), raced to a 28-12 lead in the first quarter and never was threatened, leading 63-29 at halftime and 99-55 heading into the final period.

The Tigers outrebounded UNO 57-29 and finished with a 43-9 advantage in points off of turnovers.

NO. 6 MICHIGAN 104, PURDUE 56

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Olivia Olson had 26 points, seven rebounds and five assists to lead Michigan past Purdue.

Syla Swords added 16 points and Mila Holloway 13 for the Wolverines (8-1, 1-0 Big Ten). It was their fifth time in nine games that the three sophomore guards have all reached double-figure points.

Hila Karsh, Kiki Smith, Tara Daye and Nya Smith all scored 9 points for Purdue (5-4, 0-1), which is unbeaten at home but winless away from Mackey Arena.

The Wolverines started hot, making 13 of their first 14 shots and finishing the opening quarter with a 33-16 lead. The only miss during that stretch was rebounded by Te’yala Delfosse (13 points) and resulted in a second-chance basket by Kendall Dudley (10 points).

Olson scored 13 of her points in the second quarter as the Wolverines extended their lead to 56-26 by halftime.

Macy Brown scored all seven of her points in the second half and drew one of the loudest cheers of the night from the Crisler Center crowd when her free throw with 1:48 remaining pushed the Wolverines to the 100-point mark for the fourth time this season.

Michigan made 33 of 56 shots, 33 of 45 free throws, and forced 23 Purdue turnovers that resulted in a 25-2 points-off-turnovers advantage.

NO. 7 MARYLAND 100, MINNESOTA 99, 2OT

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Saylor Poffenbarger had 30 points and 10 rebounds, and Maryland scored 10 straight points with less than a minute remaining in double overtime to beat Minnesota.

Oluchi Okananwa had 25 points and eight rebounds for the Terrapins (11-0, 1-0 in the Big Ten), who trailed 99-90 with less than a minute to play in the second overtime. Poffenbarger hit two free throws, and then the Gophers turned it over on the in-bounds pass twice in a row. Steals by Kyndal Walker and Okananwa resulted in three-point plays for each, cutting Minnesota’s lead to one with 35 seconds to play.

Poffenbarger completed the comeback with a layup off an in-bounds play with 10 seconds remaining.

Grace Grocholski made nine 3-pointers and scored 31 for the Gophers (6-3, 0-1). Tori McKinney added 19 points, Mara Braun scored 16 and Amaya Battle finished with 13 points, 12 rebounds, seven assists and seven turnovers.

NO. 9 OKLAHOMA 90, MARYLAND-EASTERN SHORE 37

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Payton Verhulst scored 16 points and Oklahoma took control early to beat Maryland-Eastern Shore.

Freshman standout Aaliyah Chavez scored 14 points, and Sahara Williams and Raegan Beers each scored 13 for the Sooners (9-1), who won their eighth straight since losing their second game of the season to UCLA.

Chavez, who scored a season-high 33 points in a 103-98 overtime win over North Carolina State on Wednesday, started slowly against Maryland-Eastern Shore with three points on 1 of 6 shooting the first half. She finished 4 of 12 from 3-point range Sunday.

Six players players scored in double figures for Oklahoma, which made 29 of 65 shots (45%) and 24 of 34 free throws.

Ashanti Lynch scored nine points before fouling out, and Lainey Allen had eight points and seven rebounds for Maryland Eastern Shore (6-6) of the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference. The Hawks made just 10 of 56 shots (18%) and committed 28 turnovers.

Oklahoma led 45-18 at halftime, holding the Hawks to 4-of-26 shooting (15.4%) and forcing 15 turnovers. The Sooners extended the lead to 57-22 on a 3-point shot by Chavez early in the third quarter.

NO. 10 IOWA STATE 105, NORTHERN ILLINOIS 52

AMES, Iowa (AP) — Audi Crooks scored 30 points in just 19 minutes to lead three players in double figures as No. 10 Iowa State routed Northern Illinois.

Alisa Williams had 14 points for the Cyclones (10-0), and Addy Brown added 10 points and nine assists against the Huskies (2-7).

Crooks, who entered the game leading the nation in scoring at 27.3 points per game, reached double figures for the 77th consecutive game, the longest active streak in the country.

Iowa State ended the first quarter on a 12-0 run to take a 13-point lead into the second and the Cyclones led 58-23 at halftime.

Crooks had 23 points in the first half, played just five minutes in the second half and finished 13-of-19 shooting. Williams’ 14 points were a season high.

The Cyclones have scored 100-plus points in three of their last four games. They are averaging 95.8 points per game, and their plus-38.6 scoring margin ranks fifth in the country.

Iowa State is out to its best start since the 2013-14 team opened 14-0.

Teresa Mbemba and Maria Serracanta each scored 16 points for Northern Illinois, which was playing a ranked opponent for the first time in three years. The Huskies shot 5 of 19 on 3-pointers and finished 20 of 55 from the floor.

NO. 11 NORTH CAROLINA 82, BOSTON UNIVERSITY 40

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — Elina Aarnisalo led a balanced offense with 14 points and North Carolina routed Boston University.

Also scoring in double figures for the Tar Heels (9-2) were Indya Nivar with 13 points, Taliyah Henderson with 11, Nyla Harris with 10 and Nyla Brooks with another 10. Harris had nine rebounds.

Hildur Gunnsteinsdottir led the Terriers (3-6) with 11 points.

The dominant quarter for the Tar Heels was the third, in which they opened with a 19-3 run and outscored the Terriers 28-12 over the full 10 minutes. North Carolina led 66-31 heading to the fourth. North Carolina led 76-33 but only scored six points in the final 6 minutes.

North Carolina shot only 36% in the first half but got a boost from 11 points following 12 BU turnovers to lead 38-19 at intermission.

North Carolina forced 22 turnovers to only nine of their own and held a 24-0 advantage in points after turnovers.

KANSAS STATE 61, NO. 13 MISSISSIPPI 60

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. (AP) — Brandie Harrod’s layup with 1 second remaining lifted Kansas State to a victory over Mississippi in the third annual Dan Snyder Classic.

Neither team led by more than four points in the fourth quarter and it was 56-all heading to the final minute of regulation. Sira Thienou hit two free throws for a 58-56 lead for the Rebels with 48 seconds remaining. A three-point play by Taryn Sides, who scored 13 points, gave K-State a 59-58 lead then Cotie McMahon scored in the paint to put the Rebels back in front with 16 seconds remaining.

After a timeout, Harrod, a freshman, scored ahead of the final horn to give the Wildcats (6-5) the victory.

The Wildcats got plenty of support from their bench, with freshman Jordan Speiser scoring a career-high 19 points and Tess Heal adding 11 points. They both played 30 minutes due to foul trouble for a couple of starters.

McMahon led Ole Miss (8-1) with 22 points and Tianna Thompson scored 12 off the bench.

Ole Miss took an early 10-2 lead and led 15-9 with a minute left in the first quarter before K-State’s Izela Arenas and Speiser knocked down 3-pointers to tie the score heading to the second quarter.

Ole Miss went up 29-23 in the second, but the Wildcats rallied again and trailed 31-28 at halftime.

Kansas State had a strong start to the second half and went ahead 39-34 on the strength of an 8-0 run. By quarter’s end the score as tied at 42.

NO. 14 BAYLOR 73, UTSA 55

WACO, Texas (AP) — Taliah Scott scored 19 points and Baylor pulled away in the second half to beat UTSA.

Scott made 6 of 11 shots with a 3-pointer and made all six of her foul shots for the Bears (9-1), who improved to 6-0 at home.

Jana Van Gytenbeek sank 4 of 8 from 3-point range, scoring 16 for Baylor. Darianna Littlepage-Buggs pitched in with 14 points and five rebounds.

Ereauna Hardaway totaled 15 points, five assists and four rebounds to pace the Roadrunners (3-5), now 1-3 on the road. Cheyenne Rowe added 10 points and eight boards.

Van Gytenbeek hit two 3-pointers and scored eight to help Baylor take a 15-11 lead after one quarter.

Adriana Robles had seven points in the second period, Rowe scored six and UTSA hung in and only trailed 31-26 at halftime.

Baylor gained some separation in the third quarter, getting nine points from Scott to take a 52-40 lead into the fourth. Scott hit two free throws to give the Bears their largest lead at 64-44 with 5:15 left to play.

Baylor made 17 of 21 foul shots, while the Roadrunners sank 1 of 4.

NO. 17 KENTUCKY 82, CENTRAL MICHIGAN 55

LEXINGTON (AP) — Both Teonni Key and Tonie Morgan had double-doubles and Kentucky rode a strong second half to a victory over Central Michigan.

Key scored 17 points and grabbed 11 rebounds for the Wildcats (10-1). Morgan had 12 points and 11 assists.

Also in double figures for Kentucky were Jordan Obi with 14 points, Clara Strack also with 14 points and Asia Boone with 11 points off the bench. Strack had four rebounds, four assists, three blocks and three steals.

Madi Morson scored 12 points and Ayanna-Sarai Darrington 11 for the Chippewas (5-4).

Central Michigan shot 57% in the first half and Kentucky hit on 56%. The Chippewas trailed just 45-38 at halftime but were outscored 37-17 in the second half as their second-half shooting percentage was only 20%.

The Wildcats scored the first 12 points of the third quarter to extend their lead to 19 points and they led by at least 15 points through the third quarter. They allowed only three field goals in the fourth quarter and at one point led by 30.

NO. 18 NOTRE DAME 93, FLORIDA STATE 58

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Cassandre Prosper scored 21 points, Malaya Cowles had a double-double off the bench, and Notre Dame defeated Florida State in the Atlantic Coast Conference opener for both teams.

Cowles, a senior, had 14 points and 13 rebounds for her first double-double since she was a freshman at Wake Forest. Iyana Moore scored 19 points and Hannah Hidalgo had 17 points, nine assists and seven rebounds for Notre Dame (6-2). Gisela Sanchez contributed 12 points.

Allie Kubek scored 16 points, Emma Risch 12 and Pania Davis 10 for Florida State (4-7).

After scoring the first 20 points of the game Notre Dame didn’t lead by 20 again until late in the third quarter. The Fighting Irish scored the last five points of the third to lead 65-42 and added the first eight points of the fourth quarter. Notre Dame scored 52 points in the second half, shooting 58%.

Notre Dame’s 20-0 run in the first quarter came on 9-for-14 shooting. The Irish led 25-11 after one quarter.

Both teams had a 12-0 run in the second quarter and Notre Dame led 41-27 at halftime.

WISCONSIN 78, NO. 20 MICHIGAN STATE 64

MADISON, Wisc, (AP) — Gift Uchenna Okeke scored 14 points and grabbed 15 rebounds and Ronnie Porter also recorded a double-double and Wisconsin beat Michigan State in a Big Ten opener.

Kyrah Daniels scored 14, Destiny Howell scored 13 points and Ronnie Porter scored 12 and grabbed 11 rebounds for Wisconsin (7-3, 1-0). The Badgers finished 46% shooting from 3-point range (11 of 24) compared to 23% (5 of 22) for Michigan State (8-1, 0-1).

Kennedy Blair scored 16 points and reserve Isaline Alexander 12 for the Spartans.

Wisconsin lead 18-15 after the first quarter, 35-28 at halftime and 55-51 after three before taking complete control in the last stanza.

USC 59, NO. 21 WASHINGTON 50

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Freshman Jazzy Davidson had a season-high 22 points and 12 rebounds, and Southern California beat Washington in the Big Ten Conference opener for both teams.

USC coach Lindsay Gottlieb, who is 335-166 overall, became the fastest coach in program history to reach 100 wins, needing just 138 games.

The Trojans (7-2) have won 19 in a row at the Galen Center, their longest home win streak since a 48-game streak from 1981-84.

Davidson hit a 3-pointer that gave USC the lead for good midway through the third quarter and sparked a 9-0 run that made it 34-27 with 3:44 left in the third. The Huskies scored the final four third-quarter points and six of the first eight in the fourth to trim their deficit to a point with 7:58 remaining in the game, but Kennedy Smith made a layup and Davidson followed with a short jumper.

Avery Howell made two free throws for Washington that made it 53-50 with 1:24 to go but the Trojans closed the game with a 6-0 run.

NO. 22 LOUISVILLE 94, NEW HAMPSHIRE 43

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Tajianna Roberts and Skylar Jones scored 15 points apiece and Louisville rolled to a victory over New Hampshire.

Roberts made 6 of 10 shots and added five assists and four steals for the Cardinals (8-3), who were coming off a 79-77 loss to then-No. 2 South Carolina. Jones made 5 of 9 shots with a 3-pointer and all four of her free throws, grabbing seven rebounds as Louisville improved to 6-2 at home.

Mackenly Randolph scored 11 on 5-for-7 shooting for Louisville.

Maggie Cavanaugh totaled 12 points and seven rebounds to pace the Wildcats (3-7), who fell to 0-7 on the road.

Roberts sank her only two 3-pointers and scored 10 to help Louisville take a 25-4 lead after one quarter.

Jones came off the bench to score seven in the second period as the Cardinals outscored New Hampshire 23-10 to head into halftime up 48-14.

Randolph had seven points in the third quarter and Jones scored six to up Louisville’s advantage to 81-31 heading to the fourth.

Louisville shot 49% overall to the Wildcats’ 29%. The Cardinals had a 48-32 advantage on the boards and a 44-16 scoring advantage in the key.

NO. 23 OHIO STATE 79, NORTHWESTERN 70

EVANSTON Ill. (AP) — Jaloni Cambridge scored 22 points and Ohio State overcame a slow start and Grace Sullivan to beat Northwestern in a Big Ten Conference opener.

Cambridge made 10 of 19 shots before fouling out for the Buckeyes (7-1).

Kylee Kitts scored 18 and T’yana Todd hit three of Ohio State’s four 3-pointers and scored 13.

Sullivan scored a career-high 37 points for the Wildcats (6-3) after coming in with a 22.8 average, 10th best in the nation. Sullivan made 17 of 28 shots and all three of her free throws. She added eight rebounds and three steals. Casey Harter had 11 points and Xamiya Walton scored 10 for Northwestern.

Sullivan outscored Ohio State in the first quarter with 14 of Northwestern’s 16 points in taking a six-point lead.

Northwestern maintained a lead until Ava Watson hit a 3-pointer following a Cambridge layup to put Ohio State ahead 28-25 with 1:26 left in the second period. Todd added a 3-pointer, Elsa Lemmila tipped in a miss and the Buckeyes led by eight at halftime.

Harter hit a 3-pointer to end a Northwestern scoring drought that reached 6:45, and Caroline Lau hit from deep to cut it to 35-31 with 7:42 left in the third quarter.

Cambridge hit a jumper, Kitts had a three-point play and Chance Gray turned her steal into a layup to cap a 7-0 run. The Buckeyes led 61-47 heading to the fourth and by double digits until the final 12 seconds.

