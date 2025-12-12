Brewers agree to $1.25 million, 1-year contract with former Detroit Tigers outfielder Akil Baddoo

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Outfielder Akil Baddoo agreed Thursday to a one-year contract with the Milwaukee Brewers that pays $1.25 million…

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Outfielder Akil Baddoo agreed Thursday to a one-year contract with the Milwaukee Brewers that pays $1.25 million while in the major leagues and $845,000 while in the minors.

Baddoo, 27, has hit .224 with a .305 on-base percentage, 28 homers, 104 RBIs and 43 steals in 347 career games.

He appeared in only seven games with Detroit last season and went 2 for 17. Badoo spent most of the season with Triple-A Toledo and batted .281 with a .385 on-base percentage, 15 homers, 48 RBIs and 25 steals in 103 games.

His best major league season came as a rookie in 2021. Baddoo hit .259 with a .330 on-base percentage, 13 homers, 55 RBIs and 18 steals in 124 games that year.

A second round pick by Minnesota in the 2016 amateur draft, Baddoo was acquired by Detroit in the 2020 amateur draft.

