Boston hosts St. Louis after Steeves’ 2-goal showing

St. Louis Blues (9-11-7, in the Central Division) vs. Boston Bruins (15-13, in the Atlantic Division)

Boston; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Bruins host the St. Louis Blues after Alex Steeves’ two-goal game against the Detroit Red Wings in the Bruins’ 5-4 loss.

Boston has a 15-13 record overall and a 9-5-0 record on its home ice. The Bruins serve 13.1 penalty minutes per game to rank first in the league.

St. Louis has gone 4-5-3 on the road and 9-11-7 overall. The Blues have a -24 scoring differential, with 69 total goals scored and 93 given up.

The teams meet Thursday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: David Pastrnak has scored 11 goals with 18 assists for the Bruins. Hampus Lindholm has five assists over the past 10 games.

Dylan Holloway has seven goals and six assists for the Blues. Jordan Kyrou has three goals and three assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bruins: 4-6-0, averaging 2.4 goals, 4.2 assists, 5.6 penalties and 17.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game.

Blues: 3-3-4, averaging 2.2 goals, 3.8 assists, two penalties and 5.7 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game.

INJURIES: Bruins: None listed.

Blues: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

