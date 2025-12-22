Boston brings losing streak into game against Montreal

Montreal Canadiens (19-12-5, in the Atlantic Division) vs. Boston Bruins (20-16-1, in the Atlantic Division) Boston; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST…

Boston; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Bruins look to break a three-game skid when they take on the Montreal Canadiens.

Boston is 7-6-0 against the Atlantic Division and 20-16-1 overall. The Bruins lead league play with 183 total penalties (averaging 4.9 per game).

Montreal has a 5-4-0 record in Atlantic Division play and a 19-12-5 record overall. The Canadiens rank seventh in league play with 115 total goals (averaging 3.2 per game).

The teams play Tuesday for the second time this season. The Bruins won the previous meeting 3-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: David Pastrnak has 14 goals and 24 assists for the Bruins. Morgan Geekie has five goals and eight assists over the last 10 games.

Nicholas Suzuki has 10 goals and 30 assists for the Canadiens. Cole Caufield has scored three goals with three assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bruins: 5-4-1, averaging 3.7 goals, 6.5 assists, 4.5 penalties and 14.7 penalty minutes while giving up 3.3 goals per game.

Canadiens: 5-3-2, averaging 2.9 goals, 4.8 assists, 3.9 penalties and 8.1 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game.

INJURIES: Bruins: None listed.

Canadiens: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

