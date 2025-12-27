Booker leads Suns past Pelicans 123-114 after Alvarado and Williams exchange punches in testy game

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Devin Booker scored 20 points, including two clutch jumpers down the stretch, and the Phoenix Suns…

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Devin Booker scored 20 points, including two clutch jumpers down the stretch, and the Phoenix Suns beat the New Orleans Pelicans 123-114 on Saturday night for a two-game sweep of their back-to-back set.

Booker led seven Suns in double figures. Dillon Brooks had 18 points, Collin Gillespie scored 17, Jordan Goodwin added 16 and Royce O’Neale finished with 15.

Trey Muphy III had 24 points for the Pelicans, and Zion Williamson scored 22 off the bench on 8-of-11 shooting. Rookie center Derik Queen had 21 points and 11 rebounds, while Jeremiah Fears scored 18 and Saddiq Bey finished with 17.

The game got chippy in the third quarter after New Orleans went on a 12-2 run to cut the deficit to 73-71. Following a whistle, Pelicans guard Jose Alvarado and Phoenix center Mark Williams exchanged punches. Both were ejected.

The two tangled after the 7-foot-1 Williams set a ball screen on the 6-foot Alvarado, who pushed Williams out of the way. After the whistle, Williams shoved Alvarado in the back, and a fight ensued.

With the Suns resting their starters early in the fourth quarter, Jamaree Bouyea scored 10 straight points, capped by a 3-pointer from the right baseline, to give Phoenix a 107-95 lead with 7:01 left.

The Pelicans used an 11-1 spurt, capped by Williamson’s two free throws, to pull to 108-106. But the Suns answered with seven straight points — five by Booker — to regain control.

Bouyea finished with 12 points and Williams had 10.

Just as they did in their 115-108 victory over New Orlewans on Friday night, the Suns dominated the boards, especially in the first half when they built a 65-55 lead. Phoenix outrebounded New Orleans 36-20, including 17 offensive rebounds that led to a 24-9 edge in second-chance points.

Gillespie made all five of his 3-point attempts in the first half — four in a four-minute span of the second quarter.

Phoenix finished 20 of 44 from long range after going 8 of 40 on Friday.

