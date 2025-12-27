Boldy scores in OT as Wild rally to beat Jets 4-3

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Matt Boldy scored two goals, including the winner just 39 seconds into overtime, to lead the…

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Matt Boldy scored two goals, including the winner just 39 seconds into overtime, to lead the Minnesota Wild to a 4-3 come-from-behind victory over the Winnipeg Jets on Saturday night.

Mats Zuccarello and Kirill Kaprizov also scored for Minnesota. Quinn Hughes added three assists.

Mark Scheifele and Kyle Connor had a goal and an assist each, and Josh Morrissey also scored for Winnipeg.

Jesper Wallstedt stopped 23 of 26 shots for Minnesota.

Connor Hellebuyck made 15 saves for Winnipeg before a sold-out crowd of 15,225 at Canada Life Centre.

Zuccarello forced overtime when he beat Hellebuyck on the power play with 22 seconds left in regulation. With Dylan DeMelo off for cross-checking, the Wild scored the tying marker with assists from Kaprizov and Hughes.

The Jets had taken a 3-2 lead into the final period. Scheifele scored on a wicked shot that beat Wallstedt with just 2.6 seconds left in the second after Jonathan Toews won the faceoff in the offensive zone. The goal came just 2:01 after Winnipeg had tied the game 2-2.

The Jets dominated for most of the first period, scoring blood, outshooting Minnesota and hitting a couple of posts. After falling behind 2-1 in the second, they scored two quick goals to retake the lead 3-2. But they failed to add to that lead.

Up next

Wild: Visit the Vegas Golden Knights on Monday.

Jets: Host the Edmonton Oilers on Monday.

