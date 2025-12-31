Bo Horvat lifts the Islanders to a 3-2 shootout victory over the slumping Blackhawks

CHICAGO (AP) — Bo Horvat scored in regulation and the shootout, helping the New York Islanders beat the Chicago Blackhawks…

CHICAGO (AP) — Bo Horvat scored in regulation and the shootout, helping the New York Islanders beat the Chicago Blackhawks 3-2 on Tuesday night.

Horvat had the only successful attempt in the tiebreaker, beating Spencer Knight on the goaltender’s stick side.

Calum Ritchie also scored for New York in regulation. David Rittich made 17 saves before denying Teuvo Teravainen and Ryan Donato in the shootout.

The Islanders won for the third time in four games.

Teravainen and Nick Lardis scored for Chicago, and Knight stopped 19 shots through overtime. The Blackhawks dropped to 3-9-2 in their last 14 games.

Chicago had a chance to win in regulation, but Nick Foligno shot the puck off a post on a prime scoring opportunity in the final seconds. New York came up empty on a power play in overtime.

Blackhawks forward Jason Dickinson did not play after the first period. He is day to day with an unspecified injury.

The Blackhawks were already playing without Connor Bedard and Frank Nazar because of injuries.

New York made the most of a slow start for Chicago, jumping out to a 2-0 lead in the first.

Following a turnover by Blackhawks defenseman Wyatt Kaiser, Ritchie beat Knight from the slot for his fifth goal at 2:56. Horvat added his 21st goal at 12:08, scoring for the second straight game by converting a one-timer on a power play.

Matthew Schaefer, the No. 1 pick in this year’s draft, recorded his 16th assist on Horvat’s goal. The 18-year-old Schaefer became the youngest defenseman in NHL history to reach 25 career points.

The Blackhawks rallied with two goals late in the second. Oliver Moore picked up primary assists on Teravainen’s seventh of the season at 15:31 and Lardis’ second career goal in the final seconds of the period.

Both teams play at home Thursday. The Islanders face the Utah Mammoth, and the Blackhawks take on the Dallas Stars.

