Blues host the Jets after Dvorsky’s 2-goal game

Winnipeg Jets (15-15-2, in the Central Division) vs. St. Louis Blues (12-15-7, in the Central Division)

St. Louis; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Blues host the Winnipeg Jets after Dalibor Dvorsky scored two goals in the Blues’ 5-2 loss to the Nashville Predators.

St. Louis has a 3-5-0 record in Central Division play and a 12-15-7 record overall. The Blues have allowed 121 goals while scoring 86 for a -35 scoring differential.

Winnipeg is 15-15-2 overall and 4-4-0 against the Central Division. The Jets rank seventh in the league serving 9.9 penalty minutes per game.

Wednesday’s game is the first meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dylan Holloway has eight goals and nine assists for the Blues. Pavel Buchnevich has three goals and four assists over the past 10 games.

Gabriel Vilardi has 16 goals and 14 assists for the Jets. Kyle Connor has four goals and nine assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blues: 5-5-0, averaging 2.3 goals, 4.3 assists, four penalties and 10.7 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game.

Jets: 3-5-2, averaging 2.8 goals, five assists, 3.9 penalties and 10.3 penalty minutes while giving up 3.3 goals per game.

INJURIES: Blues: None listed.

Jets: None listed.

