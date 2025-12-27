Blues beat Predators 3-2 as Buchnevich scores twice

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Pavel Buchnevich scored twice, Brayden Schenn had a goal for his 700th career point, and the…

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Pavel Buchnevich scored twice, Brayden Schenn had a goal for his 700th career point, and the St. Louis Blues beat the Nashville Predators 3-2 on Saturday night.

Joel Hofer made 29 saves for the Blues, who beat Nashville after dropping two previous meetings this month. Hofer has won four of his last five starts.

Tyson Jost and Fedor Svechkov scored for the Predators and Jusse Saros made 17 saves. The loss snapped Nashville’s three-game winning streak.

Svechkov scored his second goal of the season short-handed with 7:57 remaining in the third period to cut Nashville’s deficit to 3-2.

Buchnevich corralled his own rebound and roofed it over Saros for his second goal of the game and seventh of the season 4:40 into the third period.

Nashville appeared to tie the game when Ryan O’Reillly intercepted a clearing attempt by Hofer and Steven Stamkos shot into an empty net with 2:53 remaining in the second period. However, St. Louis challenged the call, and video review confirmed Stamkos was offside entering the zone.

Buchnevich scored his first of the game after his centering pass to Jake Neighbours deflected off Roman Josi and back to himself with 1:45 remaining in the first period to put St. Louis ahead 2-1.

Jost scored his third goal of the season on a deflection with 8:19 remaining in the first period to tie the game 1-all.

Schenn deflected a shot from Cam Fowler on a power play past Saros for his seventh goal of the season and 700th career point 8:45 into the first period.

Blues forward Jordan Kyrou returned to the lineup after missing nine games with a lower-body injury, and Jimmy Snuggerud returned after a 12-game absence following left wrist surgery.

