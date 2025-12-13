Blues beat Blackhawks 3-2 as Mailloux, Luff score first goals

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Logan Mailloux and Matt Luff each scored his first goal of the season, and the St.…

Justin Faulk also scored and Robert Thomas had two assists for the Blues, who won for the third time in five games. Joel Hofer stopped 27 shots.

Wyatt Kaiser and Andre Burakovsky scored for Chicago, and Connor Bedard had two assists. Spencer Knight finished with 23 saves as the Blackhawks lost for the third time in four games.

Mailloux opened the scoring with a wrister 3:41 into the game, and later engaged in his first NHL fight, exchanging punches with Colton Dach.

With Hofer pulled because of a delayed Chicago penalty, Mailloux received a pass from Thomas in the left circle and beat Knight on his glove side. It was the third career goal for the defenseman acquired in an offseason trade.

MAMMOTH 5, KRAKEN 3

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Dylan Guenther scored a go-ahead power-play goal in the third period and Utah beat Seattle to snap a three-game losing streak.

Nick Schmaltz had a goal and two assists, and Kailer Yamamoto, JJ Peterka, and Lawson Crouse also scored for the Mammoth. Kevin Stenlund had three assists and Karel Vejmelka stopped 32 shots.

Mason Marchment had two goals and Ben Meyers also scored for the Kraken in their seventh loss in eight games. Phillipp Grubauer had 26 saves.

After a scoreless first period, Marchment put Seattle on the board with a backhand shot at 3:35 of the second.

Schmaltz tied it at 8:09 with an unassisted goal. He attacked off a breakaway and chipped the puck over Grubauer’s shoulder from close range.

Yamamoto then gave Utah its first lead with 6:36 left in the middle period.

Seattle had several shots at an equalizer during a two-man advantage lasting nearly two minutes, but the Kraken came up empty.

