Blackhawks visit the Golden Knights after Bedard’s 2-goal game

Chicago Blackhawks (11-9-5, in the Central Division) vs. Vegas Golden Knights (11-6-8, in the Pacific Division)

Paradise, Nevada; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Blackhawks visit the Vegas Golden Knights after Connor Bedard’s two-goal game against the Anaheim Ducks in the Blackhawks’ 5-3 win.

Vegas is 11-6-8 overall and 6-4-4 at home. The Golden Knights are 1-2-1 in games their opponents commit fewer penalties.

Chicago has an 11-9-5 record overall and a 5-4-2 record on the road. The Blackhawks have conceded 72 goals while scoring 80 for a +8 scoring differential.

The teams meet Tuesday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mitchell Marner has five goals and 20 assists for the Golden Knights. Tomas Hertl has five goals and three assists over the past 10 games.

Tyler Bertuzzi has 13 goals and eight assists for the Blackhawks. Bedard has eight goals and seven assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Knights: 4-2-4, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.8 assists, three penalties and 6.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game.

Blackhawks: 4-4-2, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.3 assists, four penalties and 12.6 penalty minutes while giving up 3.3 goals per game.

INJURIES: Golden Knights: None listed.

Blackhawks: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.