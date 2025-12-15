Blackhawks play the Maple Leafs, look to end road slide

Chicago Blackhawks (13-13-6, in the Central Division) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (14-12-5, in the Atlantic Division) Toronto; Tuesday, 7 p.m.…

Chicago Blackhawks (13-13-6, in the Central Division) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (14-12-5, in the Atlantic Division)

Toronto; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Blackhawks will attempt to stop a three-game road skid when they face the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Toronto has a 9-5-5 record at home and a 14-12-5 record overall. The Maple Leafs have a +one scoring differential, with 102 total goals scored and 101 given up.

Chicago is 13-13-6 overall and 6-7-3 in road games. The Blackhawks have conceded 96 goals while scoring 91 for a -5 scoring differential.

The matchup Tuesday is the second time these teams play this season. The Blackhawks won 3-2 in the previous matchup.

TOP PERFORMERS: Auston Matthews has 13 goals and seven assists for the Maple Leafs. Easton Cowan has three goals and two assists over the past 10 games.

Andre Burakovsky has eight goals and 13 assists for the Blackhawks. Connor Bedard has six goals and seven assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Maple Leafs: 5-3-2, averaging three goals, 5.3 assists, 3.4 penalties and 9.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.2 goals per game.

Blackhawks: 3-5-2, averaging 2.2 goals, 3.3 assists, 3.8 penalties and 8.8 penalty minutes while giving up 3.4 goals per game.

INJURIES: Maple Leafs: None listed.

Blackhawks: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

