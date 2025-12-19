Blackhawks head into matchup against the Senators on losing streak

Chicago Blackhawks (13-15-6, in the Central Division) vs. Ottawa Senators (16-13-4, in the Atlantic Division) Ottawa, Ontario; Saturday, 3 p.m.…

Chicago Blackhawks (13-15-6, in the Central Division) vs. Ottawa Senators (16-13-4, in the Atlantic Division)

Ottawa, Ontario; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Blackhawks aim to stop their four-game losing streak with a win against the Ottawa Senators.

Ottawa has a 16-13-4 record overall and a 7-6-2 record in home games. The Senators are 9-5-0 when they serve fewer penalty minutes than their opponent.

Chicago is 6-9-3 on the road and 13-15-6 overall. The Blackhawks serve 10.7 penalty minutes per game to rank fourth in NHL play.

Saturday’s game is the second time these teams meet this season. The Blackhawks won the last meeting 7-3. Connor Bedard scored three goals in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tim Stutzle has 15 goals and 18 assists for the Senators. Drake Batherson has five goals and six assists over the past 10 games.

Tyler Bertuzzi has 16 goals and 10 assists for the Blackhawks. Wyatt Kaiser has scored three goals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Senators: 4-6-0, averaging three goals, 5.5 assists, 3.5 penalties and 7.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game.

Blackhawks: 3-6-1, averaging 1.9 goals, 2.9 assists, 3.3 penalties and 7.2 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game.

INJURIES: Senators: None listed.

Blackhawks: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

