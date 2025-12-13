Blackhawks face the Red Wings in a non-conference matchup

Detroit Red Wings (17-12-3, in the Atlantic Division) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (13-12-6, in the Central Division) Chicago; Saturday, 8 p.m.…

Detroit Red Wings (17-12-3, in the Atlantic Division) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (13-12-6, in the Central Division)

Chicago; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Wings -192, Blackhawks +159; over/under is 6.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Blackhawks face the Detroit Red Wings in a non-conference matchup.

Chicago has a 7-5-3 record at home and a 13-12-6 record overall. The Blackhawks have a -1 scoring differential, with 91 total goals scored and 92 given up.

Detroit has a 17-12-3 record overall and an 8-6-2 record on the road. The Red Wings have gone 14-3-2 in games they score at least three goals.

The matchup Saturday is the second time these teams meet this season. The Blackhawks won 5-1 in the last meeting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Andre Burakovsky has eight goals and 13 assists for the Blackhawks. Connor Bedard has six goals and seven assists over the past 10 games.

Dylan Larkin has 17 goals and 16 assists for the Red Wings. James van Riemsdyk has six goals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blackhawks: 3-5-2, averaging 2.2 goals, 3.3 assists, 3.8 penalties and 8.8 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game.

Red Wings: 4-4-2, averaging 3.4 goals, 5.8 assists, 3.6 penalties and 8.6 penalty minutes while giving up 3.4 goals per game.

INJURIES: Blackhawks: None listed.

Red Wings: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

