Big nights for Toffoli, Smith and Celebrini send Sharks to 6-3 win over Mammoth

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Tyler Toffoli had two goals and two assists as the San Jose Sharks defeated the Utah Mammoth 6-3 on Monday night.

Will Smith also scored twice for San Jose, giving him 12 goals this season. He added an assist. Pavol Regenda scored in his Sharks debut, and Adam Gaudette had the other San Jose goal.

Macklin Celebrini, the No. 1 pick in the 2024 NHL draft, had three assists to increase his season total to 26. Yaroslav Askarov made 31 saves.

Lawson Crouse had two goals and JJ Peterka also scored for Utah.

Toffoli opened the scoring at 4:41 of the first period, assisted by Celebrini and Smith. Regenda added a power-play goal at 7:58, tipping in a shot after being recalled earlier in the day from the AHL’s San Jose Barracuda.

Crouse answered quickly before Toffoli made it 3-1 at 12:59, marking the third time this season the Sharks have scored three first-period goals.

Peterka cut it to 3-2 with four minutes left in the period.

San Jose broke it open with three second-period goals in less than three minutes. Smith scored at 6:16, with Celebrini and Toffoli assisting. Gaudette added his seventh goal on a backhand and Smith scored again at 9:09, with Toffoli picking up another assist.

Crouse netted his second goal of the game short-handed at 6:30 of the third.

Up next

Mammoth: Visit the Anaheim Ducks on Wednesday.

Sharks: Host the Washington Capitals on Wednesday.

