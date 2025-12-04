Bayern Munich aims to continue unbeaten domestic run against Stuttgart in the Bundesliga

DUESSELDORF, Germany (AP) — Bayern Munich remains unbeaten in 15 league and cup games against German opposition this season as…

DUESSELDORF, Germany (AP) — Bayern Munich remains unbeaten in 15 league and cup games against German opposition this season as Vincent Kompany’s team prepares to face Stuttgart in the Bundesliga on Saturday.

Key matchups

Stuttgart could hope to take advantage of Bayern’s tough schedule after Bayern struggled to match Union Berlin’s physical intensity at times in its 3-2 win over Union in the German Cup on Wednesday. Bayern prevailed in part thanks to two own goals by Union players and was under pressure late in the game.

Already eight points adrift of Bayern in second, Leipzig needs to avoid dropping further back when Ole Werner’s team hosts Eintracht Frankfurt on Saturday. Frankfurt is under pressure in seventh and risks failing to qualify for the Champions League knockout stages, too.

Hoffenheim is riding high in fifth and faces third-placed Borussia Dortmund on Sunday knowing that a win would see it overtake Dortmund in the standings.

Players to watch

Harry Kane’s header against Union in the cup on Wednesday took the England captain to 25 goals from 21 games for Bayern this season. Five more goals for England take his tally to 30 for club and country.

Ibrahim Maza has three goals and two assists in his last five games in all competitions at Bayer Leverkusen in an attacking midfield role once filled by Florian Wirtz. Scoring the winning goal against Dortmund in the cup on Tuesday was another step forward. Leverkusen visits Augsburg on Saturday.

Who’s out?

Bayern midfielder Aleksandar Pavlovic is doubtful after he limped off against Union in the cup on Wednesday.

Frankfurt’s top scorer Jonathan Burkardt will reportedly be out until the new year with a muscle injury. His eight goals in 10 Bundesliga games mean that’s a heavy blow.

Off the field

Mainz and Augsburg both go into the weekend’s games with interim coaches. Last-placed Mainz parted company with Bo Henriksen, who led the team to sixth last season but has overseen a dismal run this campaign, punctuated by poor discipline. Benjamin Hoffman is in temporary charge ahead of Friday’s game against Borussia Moenchengladbach.

Augsburg fired ex-Germany striker Sandro Wagner on Monday after the team lost eight of its 12 Bundesliga games with him in charge. Manuel Baum returns as coach until the winter break.

