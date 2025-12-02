Barnes scores 28 points as the Raptors knock off the Trail Blazers 121-118

TORONTO (AP) — Scottie Barnes scored 28 points to help the Toronto Raptors edge the Portland Trail Blazers 121-118 on…

TORONTO (AP) — Scottie Barnes scored 28 points to help the Toronto Raptors edge the Portland Trail Blazers 121-118 on Tuesday night.

Barnes was 10 for 18 from the field. He also had seven rebounds, seven assists and two blocks.

Immanuel Quickley had 23 points with eight assists for Toronto, which had lost two in a row. Brandon Ingram scored 21 points, and reserve Gradey Dick finished with 14.

Portland wasted a solid performance by Deni Avdija, who had 25 points, 14 assists and eight boards. Toumani Camara added 21 points and seven rebounds, and reserve Shaedon Sharpe — a London, Ontario, native — scored 23 points.

Toronto’s RJ Barrett remained out because of a sprained right knee. The swingman landed awkwardly after a dunk in Toronto’s 119-109 win over the Brooklyn Nets on Nov. 23.

Quickley drilled a tying 3 early in the second quarter, sparking a 16-3 run that lifted the Raptors to a 53-43 lead with 8:09 left in the first half.

Sharpe made two foul shots to trim Toronto’s lead to 117-115 with 1:18 to go. But Ingram had a jam and two foul shots in the final seconds for the Raptors.

Up next

The Trail Blazers visit Cleveland on Wednesday night. The Raptors host the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday night.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.