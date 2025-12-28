Barnes matches Raptors record with 25 rebounds, has a triple-double in OT victory over the Warriors

TORONTO (AP) — Scottie Barnes scored 23 points, matched a Raptors franchise record with a career-high 25 rebounds and added…

TORONTO (AP) — Scottie Barnes scored 23 points, matched a Raptors franchise record with a career-high 25 rebounds and added 10 assists for his seventh career triple-double as Toronto beat the Golden State Warriors 141-127 in overtime on Sunday.

Immanuel Quickley scored 27 points, Brandon Ingram had 26 and Ja’Kobe Walter added a season-high 18 for the Raptors, who snapped a five-game home losing streak.

Stephen Curry scored 14 of his 39 points in the third quarter but didn’t score in overtime. Draymond Green had 21 and Jimmy Butler added 19 but it wasn’t enough for the Warriors.

Barnes matched Bismack Biyombo’s 2016 franchise record for rebounds in a game. The triple-double was his first of the season.

Raptors forward RJ Barrett returned from a 15-game absence to score 12 points in 24 minutes.

Toronto scored 35 points off 21 Golden State turnovers, the most by a Warriors opponent this season. Golden State allowed 34 points off turnovers in a Nov. 19 loss at Miami.

Toronto won for the third time when trailing after three quarters, sending it to OT by outscoring the Warriors 9-2 in the final 1:32 of regulation.

Brandin Podziemski scored 13 points and Will Richard added 10 as Golden State fell to 6-12 on the road.

Sandro Mamukelashvili scored 13 points for Toronto and Ochai Agbaji had 10 as seven players scored in double digits.

The Raptors won despite playing without center Jakob Poeltl (lower back), who sat for the fifth time in six games.

