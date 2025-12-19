Barcelona leads payout from $10.5M UEFA fund for clubs who sent players to Women’s Euro 2025

NYON, Switzerland (AP) — Barcelona received the highest payment from a nine million euros ($10.5 million) fund that rewarded 103…

NYON, Switzerland (AP) — Barcelona received the highest payment from a nine million euros ($10.5 million) fund that rewarded 103 clubs whose players were picked for the 2025 Women’s European Championship.

Barcelona earned 567,000 euros ($664,000) paid as a daily rate of 1,095 euros ($1,280) for as long as players were involved in the 16-nation tournament in Switzerland in July.

Spain stars Aitana Bonmatí and Alexia Putellas headed 10 players from the three-time Women’s Champions League winner in the beaten finalist’s squad, plus Keira Walsh from title-winning England. Barcelona also had forwards Caroline Graham Hansen with Norway, Ewa Pajor with Poland and Sydney Schertenleib with Switzerland.

Bayern Munich was next with 465,000 euros ($545,000) including seven in semifinalist Germany’s squad, England’s Georgia Stanway and Denmark captain Pernille Harder.

Chelsea earned 462,000 euros ($541,000) and Juventus, which provided most of Italy’s semifinalist squad, earned 415,000 euros ($486,000) from UEFA.

English clubs combined to earn 2.37 million euros ($2.78 million), German clubs got 1.4 million euros ($1.64 million) and more than 1.3 million euros ($1.52 million) went to Italy.

Spanish clubs combined to earn 1.16 million euros ($1.36 million) — more than half to Barcelona.

