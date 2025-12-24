Bane’s work on both ends helps Magic hold off Trail Blazers, 110-106

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Desmond Bane scored 23 points, Anthony Black added 22 and the Orlando Magic turned away Portland’s…

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Desmond Bane scored 23 points, Anthony Black added 22 and the Orlando Magic turned away Portland’s comeback attempt Tuesday night for a 110-106 victory over the Trail Blazers.

After trailing by 17 in the third quarter, the Blazers took a one-point lead early in the fourth before Tyus Jones answered with a 3-pointer and Wendell Carter Jr. hit a jumper for the Magic.

Shaedon Sharpe had a chance to tie it with 38.9 seconds left but made only one of two free throws, leaving Portland down 107-106.

Bane missed a pull-up jumper at the other end, then blocked a layup attempt by 7-foot-2 center Donovan Clingan with 12 seconds remaining to preserve the lead. Bane sank two free throws to make it 109-106 and Deni Avdija missed a long 3 for the Trail Blazers before Black added a foul shot for the final margin.

It was the second consecutive night the Blazers erased a big deficit in the second half only to fall short at home. They rallied from 21 down late in the third period Monday and went ahead by one in the fourth before Detroit closed with an 11-2 surge to win 110-102.

In addition to his offense, Bane provided three blocks and three steals. Black had seven rebounds, six assists and two steals.

Jones added 16 points and seven assists, while Carter finished with 14 points and seven boards.

Avdija led the Trail Blazers with 25 points, eight assists and six rebounds. Sharpe added 22 points and Caleb Love scored 17 off the bench.

Up next

Magic: Host the Charlotte Hornets on Friday.

Trail Blazers: Host the Los Angeles Clippers on Friday.

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA

