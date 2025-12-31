Banchero’s basket in final seconds leads Magic to a 112-110 win over the Pacers

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Paolo Banchero had 29 points and 10 rebounds and hit the go-ahead basket with 7.5 seconds remaining…

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Paolo Banchero had 29 points and 10 rebounds and hit the go-ahead basket with 7.5 seconds remaining as the Orlando Magic rallied from a 10-point, third-quarter deficit and beat Indiana 112-110 on Wednesday, sending the Pacers to their 10th consecutive loss.

As the clock was winding down in regulation, Banchero backed down Aaron Nesmith and banked home an 11-foot shot for the final basket in a game that included 12 ties and 11 lead changes. The power forward finished 12 of 21 from the field and 5 for 7 at the line.

Nesmith missed a potential go-ahead 3-pointer with 3.1 seconds remaining.

Orlando’s Desmond Bane scored 18, Anthony Black added 15 and former Pacers center Goga Bitadze 14.

The Magic (19-15), who have been without leading scorer Franz Wagner (22.7 points per game) since Dec. 7 due to a high-ankle sprain, welcomed back point guard Jalen Suggs from a seven-game absence with a hip issue. Suggs had 11 points and three assists.

The Pacers have the NBA’s worst record at 6-28. The 10-game losing streak matches the fifth-longest in franchise history.

Pascal Siakam led the Pacers with 26 points. Bennedict Mathurin scored 23 and Andrew Nembhard had 19.

Up next

Magic: At Chicago Bulls on Friday.

Pacers: Host San Antonio Spurs on Friday.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.