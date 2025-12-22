Salah scores Egypt’s late winner to beat Zimbabwe 2-1 in Africa Cup

RABAT, Morocco (AP) — Mohamed Salah got Egypt off to a winning start in the Africa Cup of Nations by…

RABAT, Morocco (AP) — Mohamed Salah got Egypt off to a winning start in the Africa Cup of Nations by scoring late for 2-1 against Zimbabwe on Monday.

Salah captained the team in his first start for nearly a month and fired inside the bottom corner in stoppage time to spare Egypt embarrassment against a team ranked 129th in the world.

Egypt, the record seven-time champion, was thwarted for long periods in the coastal city of Agadir by Zimbabwe’s stubborn defending and an outstanding performance from goalkeeper Washington Arubi.

“We wasted several scoring chances and we didn’t have luck on our side,” Egypt coach Hossam Hassan said. “That’s football. We were the better team throughout the match. Opening games are always difficult.”

Prince Dube stunned the favorites in the 20th minute when he took Emmanuel Jalai’s cross with his first touch and spun around a defender to flick it past Egypt ’keeper Mohamed El-Shenawy with his next.

Salah tried riling his teammates. They kept missing chances. Hassan hooked Emam Ashour in the 33rd, leaving the midfielder in tears on the bench.

Arubi tipped over a fierce strike from Marmoush, Trézéguet dived in an attempt to win a penalty and was booked, then Salah, Marmoush, and Mostafa Mohamed – who had gone on for the ineffective Ashour – all had efforts blocked before the break.

The game resumed in the same manner after until Marmoush finally found a way to score from a difficult angle in the 64th.

Salah’s winner gave the Pharaohs three points in Group B. The Liverpool star has never won Africa’s premier competition. This is his fifth edition.

South Africa also wins

Lyle Foster earned South Africa a hard-fought 2-1 over Angola in the other group game.

The Bafana Bafana ended a six-game winless streak against Angola, which had won three and drawn three of their meetings since a World Cup qualifier in November 2015.

South Africa’s Oswin Appollis opened the scoring in Marrakech with a low strike inside the left post in the 21st minute, but midfielder Show equalized some minutes later when he deflected Fredy’s free kick from the wing inside the near post.

Tempers frayed after a foul by South Africa’s Aubrey Modiba before the break.

Tshepang Moremi thought he scored a brilliant goal after it. The goal was ruled out for offside after a VAR review, and Mbekezeli Mbokazi struck the crossbar with a fierce strike as South Africa kept pushing.

Angola coach Patrice Beaumelle refreshed his attacking lineup by sending on Mabululu and Milson in the 76th but it was Foster who scored at the other end when he curled the ball beyond Hugo Marques’ outstretched arm in the 79th.

Mali frustrated

Patson Daka scored in stoppage time for 2012 champion Zambia to grab a 1-1 draw against Mali in the early game in Casablanca.

Mali dominated and missed a penalty before the break when Willard Mwanza saved El Bilal Touré’s effort – the second saved penalty in as many games at the tournament.

Lassine Sinayoko finally broke the deadlock around the hour mark, but Daka had the final say with a header to earn Zambia a point in Group A.

Host nation Morocco leads the group with three after opening with a 2-0 win over Comoros on Sunday.

