Backlund scores twice as Flames use 3-goal 3rd period to beat Kraken 4-2

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Mikael Backlund had two goals, and the Calgary Flames scored three times in the third period to beat the Seattle Kraken 4-2 on Thursday night.

Matt Coronato and Nazem Kadri also scored for the Flames, and Rasmus Andersson had three assists. Dustin Wolf had 21 saves to help Calgary improve to 6-1-1 in their last eight home games.

Chandler Stephenson and Kaapo Kakko scored for the Kraken, who have lost seven of eight (1-7-0) in December. Joey Daccord stopped 42 shots.

Kadri’s power-play one-timer at 9:56 of the third tied the score 2-2.

Coronato gave the Flames the lead with 8:41 remaining as he got a pass from Andersson in the neutral zone and skated up and beat Daccord high on the glove side. Jonathan Huberdeau had an assist on the play for his 800th career point.

Backlund added an empty-netter with 8 seconds to go.

Stephenson gave Seattle a 1-0 lead 7:52 into the second period, going forehand to backhand and beating Wolf.

Andersson’s pass deflected off Backlund’s skate and past Daccord at 10:20 to tie it. It was Andersson’s 200th career assist.

Kakko redirected a pass from Ryker Evans past Wolf on the power play with 2:44 to go in the middle period to give the Kraken a 2-1 lead.

Flames coach Ryan Huska said defenseman Jake Bean will undergo surgery and is out indefinitely.

Kraken: At San Jose on Saturday.

Flames: Host Vegas on Saturday.

