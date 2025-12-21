Backlund scores 2 as Flames beat Golden Knights 6-3

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Mikael Backlund scored two goals and the Calgary Flames beat the Vegas Golden Knights 6-3 on…

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Mikael Backlund scored two goals and the Calgary Flames beat the Vegas Golden Knights 6-3 on Saturday night.

Joel Farabee, Ryan Lomberg, Adam Klapka and Jonathan Huberdeau also scored as the Flames won for the seventh time in their last nine games at home (7-1-1). Connor Zary and MacKenzie Weegar each had three assists, and Devin Cooley stopped 33 shots.

Reilly Smith, Kaedan Korczak and Mark Stone scored for the Golden Knights in their first regulation loss in December after starting the month 5-0-2. Akira Schmid finished with 20 saves.

Stone batted Noah Hanifin’s shot off the backboards off Cooley and in for a power-play goal with 3:57 remaining in the third period to pull Vegas to 5-3.

However, Huberdeau’s empty-netter with 45 seconds remaining sealed the win.

Backlund collected a defensive-zone turnover and finished a rush with Blake Coleman and Zary by batting the puck over Schmid 3:54 into the game to give the Flames a 1-0 lead.

Kuznetsov’s shot from the point deflected off the foot of 6-foot-7 Klapka in front to double Calgary’s lead at 8:42.

Smith came off the bench and converted a breakaway at 10:03 to get the Golden Knights on the scoreboard.

Lomberg made it 3-1 with 4:15 to go in the opening period on a two-man breakaway with Zary. Lomberg, who scored his second goal in three games, then fought Jeremy Lauzon.

Backlund got his second of the game at 8:38 of the second, shoveling his own rebound by Schmid off a feed from Weegar, who earned his 200th career assist.

Farabee’s third short-handed goal this season pushed Calgary’s lead to 5-1 with 7:39 left in the middle period. It was the Flames’ sixth short-handed goal, tying Anaheim and Los Angeles for most in the NHL.

Korczak pulled Vegas within three with a quick wrist shot from the faceoff circle that beat Cooley far side with 5:26 remaining in the second.

Vegas was missing forward Jack Eichel (illness) and defenseman Shea Theodore (upper body). Ivan Barbashev shifted to center between Mitch Marner and Braeden Bowman.

Golden Knights: Host San Jose on Tuesday.

Flames: At Edmonton on Tuesday.

