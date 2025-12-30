Avdija and the Trail Blazers visit conference foe Oklahoma City

Portland Trail Blazers (13-19, 10th in the Western Conference) vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (28-5, first in the Western Conference) Oklahoma…

Portland Trail Blazers (13-19, 10th in the Western Conference) vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (28-5, first in the Western Conference)

Oklahoma City; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Oklahoma City Thunder host the Portland Trail Blazers in Western Conference play Wednesday.

The Thunder have gone 5-2 against division opponents. Oklahoma City is the NBA leader with 35.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Isaiah Hartenstein averaging 7.0.

The Trail Blazers are 10-12 in conference matchups. Portland is 4-7 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Thunder are shooting 49.4% from the field this season, 1.8 percentage points higher than the 47.6% the Trail Blazers allow to opponents. The Trail Blazers average 13.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.7 fewer makes per game than the Thunder allow.

The teams play for the fourth time this season. The Thunder won the last matchup 123-115 on Nov. 30. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 26 points to help lead the Thunder to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gilgeous-Alexander is averaging 32.2 points, 6.4 assists and 1.5 steals for the Thunder. Chet Holmgren is averaging 24 points, 10 rebounds and two blocks over the last 10 games.

Deni Avdija is averaging 25.5 points, 7.1 rebounds and 6.8 assists for the Trail Blazers. Shaedon Sharpe is averaging 5.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Thunder: 6-4, averaging 120.7 points, 44.2 rebounds, 24.8 assists, 10.8 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 49.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.7 points per game.

Trail Blazers: 4-6, averaging 112.5 points, 43.6 rebounds, 24.1 assists, 7.6 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 118.8 points.

INJURIES: Thunder: Nikola Topic: out (groin), Thomas Sorber: out for season (knee), Ousmane Dieng: out (calf), Jaylin Williams: out (foot), Isaiah Hartenstein: out (heel).

Trail Blazers: Scoot Henderson: out (hamstring), Matisse Thybulle: out (thumb), Jrue Holiday: out (calf), Blake Wesley: out (foot), Jerami Grant: out (achilles), Kris Murray: out (quad), Damian Lillard: out for season (achilles).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

