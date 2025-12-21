Avalanche visit the Wild on 4-game win streak

Colorado Avalanche (25-2-7, in the Central Division) vs. Minnesota Wild (22-9-5, in the Central Division) Saint Paul, Minnesota; Sunday, 6…

Colorado Avalanche (25-2-7, in the Central Division) vs. Minnesota Wild (22-9-5, in the Central Division)

Saint Paul, Minnesota; Sunday, 6 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Avalanche -158, Wild +132; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Avalanche visit the Minnesota Wild looking to continue a four-game win streak.

Minnesota is 22-9-5 overall with a 6-2-1 record in Central Division play. The Wild are 18-2-2 when scoring at least three goals.

Colorado is 25-2-7 overall with a 5-0-4 record against the Central Division. The Avalanche rank first in the league with 136 total goals (averaging four per game).

Sunday’s game is the second meeting between these teams this season. The Wild won 3-2 in a shootout in the previous matchup. Kirill Kaprizov led the Wild with two goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marcus Johansson has 11 goals and 16 assists for the Wild. Matthew Boldy has seven goals and seven assists over the last 10 games.

Nathan MacKinnon has 28 goals and 31 assists for the Avalanche. Brock Nelson has scored seven goals and added three assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wild: 8-2-0, averaging 3.7 goals, 5.8 assists, 2.8 penalties and 5.9 penalty minutes while giving up 1.8 goals per game.

Avalanche: 8-1-1, averaging four goals, 7.7 assists, three penalties and 6.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game.

INJURIES: Wild: None listed.

Avalanche: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.