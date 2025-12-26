Avalanche visit the Golden Knights on 6-game win streak

Colorado Avalanche (27-2-7, in the Central Division) vs. Vegas Golden Knights (17-8-10, in the Pacific Division) Paradise, Nevada; Saturday, 10…

Colorado Avalanche (27-2-7, in the Central Division) vs. Vegas Golden Knights (17-8-10, in the Pacific Division)

Paradise, Nevada; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Avalanche -142, Golden Knights +120; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Avalanche will try to prolong a six-game win streak with a victory against the Vegas Golden Knights.

Vegas has a 17-8-10 record overall and an 8-4-5 record in home games. The Golden Knights have a +nine scoring differential, with 109 total goals scored and 100 conceded.

Colorado has gone 12-2-5 on the road and 27-2-7 overall. The Avalanche are 24-1-5 in games they score at least three goals.

Saturday’s game is the second meeting between these teams this season. The Avalanche won 4-2 in the previous meeting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jack Eichel has scored 12 goals with 29 assists for the Golden Knights. Mitchell Marner has four goals and nine assists over the past 10 games.

Cale Makar has 11 goals and 32 assists for the Avalanche. Nathan MacKinnon has scored eight goals and added seven assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Knights: 6-2-2, averaging 3.3 goals, 6.3 assists, 2.8 penalties and 6.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game.

Avalanche: 8-1-1, averaging 3.6 goals, 6.8 assists, 3.2 penalties and 6.7 penalty minutes while giving up 2.2 goals per game.

INJURIES: Golden Knights: None listed.

Avalanche: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.