Avalanche host the Canucks after Nelson’s 2-goal game

Vancouver Canucks (10-13-3, in the Pacific Division) vs. Colorado Avalanche (18-1-6, in the Central Division)

Denver; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Avalanche host the Vancouver Canucks after Brock Nelson’s two-goal game against the Montreal Canadiens in the Avalanche’s 7-2 win.

Colorado has gone 10-0-2 in home games and 18-1-6 overall. The Avalanche have a +51 scoring differential, with 103 total goals scored and 52 allowed.

Vancouver has a 10-13-3 record overall and a 7-6-2 record on the road. The Canucks have a -18 scoring differential, with 77 total goals scored and 95 given up.

Tuesday’s game is the second time these teams meet this season. The Avalanche won 5-4 in overtime in the last matchup. Artturi Lehkonen led the Avalanche with two goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cale Makar has scored nine goals with 23 assists for the Avalanche. Nathan MacKinnon has eight goals and 12 assists over the past 10 games.

Brock Boeser has nine goals and seven assists for the Canucks. Elias Pettersson has five goals and six assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Avalanche: 9-0-1, averaging 4.4 goals, 7.5 assists, 3.2 penalties and 6.7 penalty minutes while giving up 1.6 goals per game.

Canucks: 2-5-3, averaging 3.3 goals, 5.3 assists, five penalties and 11.9 penalty minutes while giving up four goals per game.

INJURIES: Avalanche: None listed.

Canucks: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

