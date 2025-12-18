Avalanche bring 3-game win streak into matchup with the Jets

Winnipeg Jets (15-16-2, in the Central Division) vs. Colorado Avalanche (24-2-7, in the Central Division) Denver; Friday, 9 p.m. EST…

Winnipeg Jets (15-16-2, in the Central Division) vs. Colorado Avalanche (24-2-7, in the Central Division)

Denver; Friday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Avalanche are looking to extend a three-game win streak with a victory against the Winnipeg Jets.

Colorado has gone 24-2-7 overall with a 4-0-4 record against the Central Division. The Avalanche have a 22-1-5 record in games they score at least three goals.

Winnipeg has a 4-5-0 record in Central Division play and a 15-16-2 record overall. The Jets have a 3-7-1 record in games decided by a goal.

Friday’s game is the first time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cale Makar has 10 goals and 30 assists for the Avalanche. Nathan MacKinnon has 10 goals and nine assists over the last 10 games.

Kyle Connor has 15 goals and 26 assists for the Jets. Gabriel Vilardi has scored six goals with five assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Avalanche: 7-1-2, averaging 3.9 goals, 7.4 assists, 2.8 penalties and 5.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game.

Jets: 3-5-2, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.9 assists, 3.9 penalties and 11.1 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game.

INJURIES: Avalanche: None listed.

Jets: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

