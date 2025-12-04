Atlanta hosts Denver after Murray’s 52-point game

Denver Nuggets (15-6, fifth in the Western Conference) vs. Atlanta Hawks (13-9, eighth in the Eastern Conference) Atlanta; Friday, 7:30…

Denver Nuggets (15-6, fifth in the Western Conference) vs. Atlanta Hawks (13-9, eighth in the Eastern Conference)

Atlanta; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Denver visits the Atlanta Hawks after Jamal Murray scored 52 points in the Nuggets’ 135-120 win against the Indiana Pacers.

The Hawks have gone 4-5 at home. Atlanta is ninth in the Eastern Conference scoring 116.8 points while shooting 48.1% from the field.

The Nuggets have gone 9-2 away from home. Denver averages 125.1 points while outscoring opponents by 9.1 points per game.

The Hawks average 116.8 points per game, 0.8 more points than the 116.0 the Nuggets give up. The Nuggets are shooting 51.2% from the field, 4.8% higher than the 46.4% the Hawks’ opponents have shot this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Onyeka Okongwu is averaging 16.4 points and 7.3 rebounds for the Hawks.

Nikola Jokic is averaging 28.7 points, 12.6 rebounds and 11.1 assists for the Nuggets. Murray is averaging 10.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawks: 5-4, averaging 116.5 points, 39.9 rebounds, 30.8 assists, 8.8 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 118.8 points per game.

Nuggets: 6-4, averaging 125.7 points, 43.2 rebounds, 29.6 assists, 5.5 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 51.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 121.4 points.

INJURIES: Hawks: Kristaps Porzingis: out (illness), Jacob Toppin: out (shoulder), Trae Young: out (knee), Jalen Johnson: out (calf).

Nuggets: Christian Braun: out (ankle), Aaron Gordon: out (hamstring), Julian Strawther: out (back).

