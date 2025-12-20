Anthony Edwards returns with a late flourish for the Timberwolves in a clutch win over the Thunder

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Timberwolves kept possession, trailing by two in the final minute, and Anthony Edwards knew exactly…

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Timberwolves kept possession, trailing by two in the final minute, and Anthony Edwards knew exactly what he was doing next.

After teammate Julius Randle made his first free throw and missed the second, Rudy Gobert leaped to tap the ball into the backcourt and help keep the Wolves within reach of Oklahoma City on Friday night.

Edwards quickly took possession, steered Thunder guard Cason Wallace toward the wing, faked a drive, and swished a 25-foot step-back 3-pointer with 38.5 seconds left to give the Wolves the lead for good in a 112-107 victory.

“I’m not passing the ball. I knew it was going up,” said Edwards, who returned from a three-game injury absence with 26 points and 12 rebounds. “When it left my hand, I knew it was going in. He played great defense. It was a tough shot. But I probably shoot that shot 1,000 times in a week when I’m in the gym, so it felt like a natural shot.”

Edwards, who’s been managing a foot injury, said there was no doubt in his mind he would play against the Thunder, who ousted the Wolves in five games in the Western Conference finals last spring and beat them 113-105 in Oklahoma City last month.

“At the end of the day, we’re putting the ball in his hands, asking him to bring us home,” said Donte DiVincenzo, who had 15 points. “That’s exactly what he did.”

Edwards didn’t stop with the hero shot, either.

He blocked reigning NBA MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s shot at the rim on the next possession and grabbed the defensive rebound after the Thunder hung onto the ball for another try, setting up Randle for two free throws that put the Wolves up by three.

Then as Gilgeous-Alexander drove up the court, Edwards saw teammate and defensive ace Jaden McDaniels in the gap on Gilgeous-Alexander’s left, made sure to cut off his path to the right, and swiped the ball as it crossed his face.

“I knew he was trying to go for a 3,” Edwards said. “Just trying to be solid.”

Edwards, sitting in front of his locker after the game, then added the relevant levity to the revelry of handing the Thunder (25-3) a rare loss.

“That’s just one win, man. That’s a regular-season win,” said Edwards, also noting the Thunder had played at home the night before. “They’re the best team in the league by far.”

But the defending champions clearly brought out the best in the Wolves (17-10), who might well have produced their best performance of the young season in terms of the opponent, the meaning, their energy and their defense — offsetting a rough night shooting from the floor and the foul line.

“You could feel every defensive stop, every rebound, every offensive rebound. You could feel how much energy the arena had, the ball had, the teammates had,” DiVincenzo said. “That’s the atmosphere we need every single night.”

