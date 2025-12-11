Angel Correa’s goal lifts UANL Tigres over Toluca in the Apertura final first leg

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Former Atletico de Madrid winger Angel Correa scored a second-half goal on Thursday, and the UANL…

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Former Atletico de Madrid winger Angel Correa scored a second-half goal on Thursday, and the UANL Tigres defeated reigning champion Toluca 1-0 in the first leg of the Mexican Apertura final.

The 30-year-old Correa, who scored 88 goals with 65 assists in 469 matches with Atletico, joined the Mexican side in the summer and scored the game-winner in the 46th minute on a cross from former Real Betis player Diego Lainez.

The Argentine winger helped Atletico to win the Spanish league title in the 2020-21 season and reach the final of the Champions League in 2016.

His last appearance for Atletico was at the Club World Cup, where the team failed to advance from its group.

The UANL Tigres are trying to capture their ninth league title, and their seventh since 2011 with a core of players that includes Argentinian goalkeeper Nahuel Guzman and former Olympique de Marseille striker Andre-Pierre Gignac, among others.

The second leg will played Sunday at the Nemesio Diez stadium in Toluca, a city located about 65 kilometers (40 miles) southwest of Mexico City.

Toluca is aiming for its 12th league title. The Red Devils are also trying to become the fourth team to win back-to-back championships since 1996.

