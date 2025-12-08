Andrew Nembhard sparks the Pacers to a 116-105 victory over the Kings

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Andrew Nembhard had 28 points and a season-high 12 assists, and helped Indiana regain control in the…

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Andrew Nembhard had 28 points and a season-high 12 assists, and helped Indiana regain control in the fourth quarter as the Pacers beat the Sacramento Kings 116-105 on Monday night.

Bennedict Mathurin added 25 points and Pascal Siakam scored 23 for the Pacers, who matched a season best with their second straight win and improved to 6-18 overall. Indiana has won four of six after starting 2-16.

Russell Westbrook finished with 24 points, 14 assists and 13 rebounds for the Kings in his fourth triple-double this season and the 207th of his career. DeMar DeRozan added 20 points and Zach LaVine had 16.

Indiana was in control much of the way, extending a 66-51 halftime lead to 77-58 on Nembhard’s layup with 8 1/2 minutes remaining in the third quarter. But the Kings used a 37-point quarter to trim it to 92-88 going into the fourth, then reeled off an 11-0 run to open a 101-97 lead on Westbrook’s basket midway through the period.

Nembhard made a 3-pointer to stem the tide and Mathurin followed with one of his own to put Indiana back on top at 103-101. Nembhard followed with another 3 and a layup to extend the Pacers’ lead to 108-101.

The Kings (6-18) were coming off a victory in Miami on Saturday and trying to win two in a row for the second time this season.

