Anaheim visits Pittsburgh after Carlsson’s 2-goal game

Anaheim Ducks (18-10-1, in the Pacific Division) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (14-7-6, in the Metropolitan Division)

Pittsburgh; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Anaheim Ducks visit the Pittsburgh Penguins after Leo Carlsson’s two-goal game against the Chicago Blackhawks in the Ducks’ 7-1 win.

Pittsburgh has a 6-4-2 record in home games and a 14-7-6 record overall. The Penguins are 14-2-1 when scoring three or more goals.

Anaheim has gone 7-6-1 in road games and 18-10-1 overall. The Ducks have a 4-7-0 record in games they have more penalties than their opponent.

The teams match up Tuesday for the second time this season. The Ducks won the previous meeting 4-3. Chris Kreider scored two goals in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sidney Crosby has 18 goals and 12 assists for the Penguins. Evgeni Malkin has five goals and three assists over the past 10 games.

Carlsson has 16 goals and 22 assists for the Ducks. Mason McTavish has four goals and five assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Penguins: 5-2-3, averaging 2.8 goals, four assists, 3.2 penalties and 6.9 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game.

Ducks: 6-4-0, averaging 3.5 goals, 6.1 assists, 3.4 penalties and 7.4 penalty minutes while giving up 3.3 goals per game.

INJURIES: Penguins: None listed.

Ducks: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

