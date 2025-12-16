Anaheim visits Columbus after Gauthier’s 2-goal game

Anaheim Ducks (20-12-1, in the Pacific Division) vs. Columbus Blue Jackets (13-13-6, in the Metropolitan Division) Columbus, Ohio; Tuesday, 7…

Anaheim Ducks (20-12-1, in the Pacific Division) vs. Columbus Blue Jackets (13-13-6, in the Metropolitan Division)

Columbus, Ohio; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Jackets -143, Ducks +120; over/under is 6.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Anaheim Ducks visit the Columbus Blue Jackets after Cutter Gauthier scored two goals in the Ducks’ 4-1 win against the New York Rangers.

Columbus has a 13-13-6 record overall and a 6-5-3 record in home games. The Blue Jackets have a 12-2-4 record in games they score at least three goals.

Anaheim is 20-12-1 overall and 9-8-1 on the road. The Ducks have a 9-4-1 record when they serve fewer penalty minutes than their opponent.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting this season between the two clubs.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dmitri Voronkov has 12 goals and 10 assists for the Blue Jackets. Sean Monahan has three goals and four assists over the last 10 games.

Gauthier has 18 goals and 18 assists for the Ducks. Beckett Sennecke has three goals and seven assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jackets: 2-5-3, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.8 assists, four penalties and 9.4 penalty minutes while giving up 3.8 goals per game.

Ducks: 6-4-0, averaging 3.1 goals, 5.1 assists, 3.3 penalties and 6.6 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game.

INJURIES: Blue Jackets: None listed.

Ducks: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.