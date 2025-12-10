Alex Tuch’s overtime goal lifts Sabres over Oilers, snapping losing streak

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Alex Tuch scored 33 seconds into overtime and the Buffalo Sabres snapped a three-game losing streak…

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Alex Tuch scored 33 seconds into overtime and the Buffalo Sabres snapped a three-game losing streak with a 4-3 victory over the Edmonton Oilers on Tuesday night.

Josh Doan had a pair of goals and Tage Thompson had a goal and two assists for the Sabres, who won just their third road game of the season. Rasmus Dahlin had three assists.

Colten Ellis saved all six shots he faced in the Sabres’ net before leaving the game late in the first period due to an injury and being replaced by Alex Lyon, who made 21 saves.

Connor McDavid had two goals for the Oilers, including one with just two seconds remaining in regulation to send the game into overtime. Vasily Podkolzin also scored for the Oilers and Stuart Skinner made 24 stops.

Doan now has seven points (three goals, four assists) in his last six games. Thompson moved into a tie with of Tuch for the team lead with 26 points.

McDavid now has 30 points (13 goals, 17 assists) in 18 games.

The Oilers have gone 8-7-5 against the Sabres in their last 20 games despite the large disparity in their overall records during that time span.

