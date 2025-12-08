2028 Los Angeles Olympics push British Open to latest start since the 19th century

ST. ANDREWS, Scotland (AP) — The British Open is moving back two weeks in 2028 to avoid a conflict with…

ST. ANDREWS, Scotland (AP) — The British Open is moving back two weeks in 2028 to avoid a conflict with the Los Angeles Olympics, giving golf’s oldest championship its latest start since 1893.

The British Open will be played Aug. 3-6 in 2028 at a links course still to be announced.

The Olympics, which return to Los Angeles for the third time, will be held July 14-30. That’s right in the typical time frame of The Open. The most recent Olympic competition in Paris in 2024 was from July 26 through Aug. 11, allowing the Open to keep its traditional spot on the calendar.

The Open has been in July every year it has been played since 1936. The last time it finished later than July was in 1893 at Prestwick, the year Harry Vardon made his debut in the British Open.

The other three majors in men’s golf are not affected, though the PGA Tour likely will have to make adjustments for the end of its FedEx Cup season. The tour currently is looking at a new model for 2027 and beyond.

Meanwhile, the R&A also has moved the Women’s British Open to Aug. 17-20 in 2028 — it was held on Aug. 22-25 in 2024 because of the Paris Olympics. The Senior British Open will be Aug. 10-13, keeping its spot a week after the British Open.

